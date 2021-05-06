Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $21.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.95 billion. Target reported sales of $19.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $92.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.70 billion to $95.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.66 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average is $183.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.