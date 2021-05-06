Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.01). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

