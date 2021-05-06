Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,821. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.