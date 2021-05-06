Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

DCPH traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.