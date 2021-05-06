Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.30. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,091. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

