Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 166,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $471.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

