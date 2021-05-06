Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.28. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 181,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,205. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

