Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $26.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $71.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $869.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

