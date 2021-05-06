Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report sales of $310,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

