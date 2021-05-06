Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $594.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.58 million and the highest is $608.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.77. 188,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

