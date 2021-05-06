Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $294.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.31 million and the lowest is $292.81 million. RadNet reported sales of $281.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.