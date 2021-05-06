Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,232 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,948. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

