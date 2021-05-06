Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $74.71 on Monday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

