Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $39.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.70 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $160.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.21 billion to $161.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $168.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.46 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 7,085,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,209. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.