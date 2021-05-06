Zacks: Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.30. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 1,045,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

