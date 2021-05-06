Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

