Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.26. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $394.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.