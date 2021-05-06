Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.58. 352,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,509. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

