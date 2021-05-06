Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.69. 4,449,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,719. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

