Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $133.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.21 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $117.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $548.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.17 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 605,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -580.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

