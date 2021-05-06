Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $14.13 on Monday. BioVie has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

