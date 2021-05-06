Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAK. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

