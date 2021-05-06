Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.