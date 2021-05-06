Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SES presently has an average rating of Hold.

SES stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. SES has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.