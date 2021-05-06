Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Sell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

