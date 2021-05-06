Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.55 on Monday. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

