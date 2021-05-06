Zacks Investment Research Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,261. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,506,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

