Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Shares of PEI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

