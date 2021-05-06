Zacks Investment Research Lowers Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Hold

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $401.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

