Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

May 6th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

