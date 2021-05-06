Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) to “Hold”

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

BVH opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

