Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COR. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

COR stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

