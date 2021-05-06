Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jamf (BATS:JAMF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

JAMF stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,701,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,294 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 85.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Jamf by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Jamf by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 359,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.