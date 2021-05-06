Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Buy

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Mondi stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568. Mondi has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

