Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.59 ($118.34).

Shares of ZAL opened at €85.32 ($100.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.05. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

