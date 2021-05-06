Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.59 ($118.34).

ZAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €1.72 ($2.02) on Thursday, reaching €85.32 ($100.38). 567,865 shares of the company traded hands. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.30 and a 200 day moving average of €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.