Zap Achieves Market Cap of $30.70 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Zap has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $1.75 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00083947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.00808674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,142.31 or 0.09131400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

