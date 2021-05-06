Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,159 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

