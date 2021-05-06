Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.16.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.12. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

