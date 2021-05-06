ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.