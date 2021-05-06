Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 23,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 160,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

