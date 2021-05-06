ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $248-$250.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.98 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZIXI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

