Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.89

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 7009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $959.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

