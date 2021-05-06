Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74.

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $297.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.53, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.09 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

