ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,239.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock valued at $164,175,448.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

