ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $81,996.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $81,996.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00269086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.37 or 0.01192358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00794307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.85 or 0.99757552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

