Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.79. Zynga shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 644,920 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,233,429 shares of company stock worth $13,788,721. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $45,041,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

