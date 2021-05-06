Zynga Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 64,149 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average volume of 3,605 put options.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,429 shares of company stock worth $13,788,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

