$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of BRFS remained flat at $$4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,410. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BRF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

