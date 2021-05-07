-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). RadNet reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

